Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

DIN stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 173.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 25.1% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

