Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 42 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Express were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $293.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.67. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $152.05 and a twelve month high of $296.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

