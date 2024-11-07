DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.860 EPS.

Shares of XRAY traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,646. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

