Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 466,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,667. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.