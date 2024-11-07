David J Yvars Group Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

David J Yvars Group reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,090,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $22,420,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 89.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

NYSE CII opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

