David J Yvars Group Decreases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

David J Yvars Group reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

