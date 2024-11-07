Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.83.

Get Cummins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $356.07 on Wednesday. Cummins has a one year low of $214.57 and a one year high of $370.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.