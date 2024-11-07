CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Releases Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CS Disco updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LAW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 252,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,618. The company has a market cap of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 23,554 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,244.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

