CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $322.18. 367,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,464. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 463.77, a PEG ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

