Critical Comparison: Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64%

Volatility & Risk

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

12.7% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Spectral AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.29 million N/A N/A Spectral AI $18.06 million 1.37 -$20.85 million ($1.34) -1.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectral AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Spectral AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25

Spectral AI has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Summary

Spectral AI beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

