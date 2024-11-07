Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,844 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 333,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $4,172,740 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

