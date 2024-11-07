Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $167.74 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

