Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 215,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,318,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 51,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.23.

NYSE ACN opened at $356.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $1,096,746.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

