Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 442,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,573. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

