Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 442,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,573. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
