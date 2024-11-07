Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
Crane NXT Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CXT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 646,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane NXT
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crane NXT
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.