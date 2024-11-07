Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CXT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 646,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,362. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

