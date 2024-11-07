Craig Hallum Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $6,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

