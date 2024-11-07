Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,610 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $54,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 341.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.