CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Up 17.3% – Time to Buy?

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.63. 705,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 946,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,780.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,715.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 77.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.