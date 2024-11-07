Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

TJX opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.