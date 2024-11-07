COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

CMPS stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.29. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.