COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
CMPS stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.29. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
