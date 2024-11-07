Comparing Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Milestone Scientific”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $9.83 million 5.66 -$6.93 million ($0.07) -10.29

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Milestone Scientific -54.87% -60.78% -40.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Milestone Scientific has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Milestone Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Milestone Scientific is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. In addition, the company offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. Further, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Additionally, the company offers company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

