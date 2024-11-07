Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.18. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 414,438 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 0.8 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

