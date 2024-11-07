Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). In a filing disclosed on November 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coca-Cola stock on October 1st.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 9/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 9/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 9/10/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 9/10/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/15/2024.

KO stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on March 5, 2024. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce. Doggett began his political career in the Texas State Senate, where he served from 1973 to 1985. He then served as a member of the Texas Supreme Court from 1989 until 1994. He represented Texas’ 25th Congressional District from 2005 to 2013 and Texas’ 10th Congressional District from 1995 to 2005. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Doggett is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

