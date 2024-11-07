CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 343447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

