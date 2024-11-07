CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CNA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 385,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,592. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

