CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $11.95. CleanSpark shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 7,916,342 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Macquarie began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

CleanSpark Stock Up 23.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $250,003. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 620,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 534,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

