Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

CRUS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.82. 161,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,647. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $147.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

