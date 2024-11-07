Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cintas were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $217.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $217.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

