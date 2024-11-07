Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 454350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Ciena Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $568,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

