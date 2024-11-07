CIBC Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$83.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.00.

SJ traded down C$1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,862. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$71.41 and a twelve month high of C$98.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

