ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChromaDex traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 585627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $530.77 million, a P/E ratio of 699.00 and a beta of 1.88.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

