Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.8 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 6.4 %
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
