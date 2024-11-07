Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.8 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 6.4 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

