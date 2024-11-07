Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Shares of CHTR opened at $408.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $421.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

