Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.68, but opened at $228.99. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $213.70, with a volume of 152,859 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 92,895 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.