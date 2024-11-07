Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.100-10.300 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 852,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $166.87 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CLSA raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.93.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

