CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Announces $0.11 Dividend

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI has a 1-year low of $96.92 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

