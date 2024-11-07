Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.37.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

