Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. Celsius has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.