Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. Celanese also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $151.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $89.75. 1,438,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,736. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.49.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

