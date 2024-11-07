CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.52 and last traded at $141.27, with a volume of 1434859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

CAVA Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.57 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

