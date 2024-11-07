Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

