Catalina Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Catalina Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.