Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $552,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $620.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.14 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.16.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

