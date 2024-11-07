Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$132.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.02. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$82.22 and a 1 year high of C$144.97.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.