Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.58 and last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 647916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

