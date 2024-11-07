Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

