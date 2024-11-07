Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $36.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Waystar stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth about $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $28,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $27,950,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

