Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $25.09. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 8,389 shares changing hands.
Cadeler A/S Stock Down 8.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
