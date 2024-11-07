Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $25.09. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 8,389 shares changing hands.

Cadeler A/S Stock Down 8.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

About Cadeler A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadeler A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 410,148 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.