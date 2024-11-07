Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.7 million-$198.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.9 million. Brightcove also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.010 EPS.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 181,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,651,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,677.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,988 shares of company stock valued at $200,689. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Articles

