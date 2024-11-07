Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 437.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $25,464.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,392.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $61,374. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

